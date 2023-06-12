Trainee Verification Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

SANAS accredited, B-BBEE verification agency with head offices based in Johannesburg, Sandton is looking for suitable candidates to develop and upskill within the role of a Trainee Verification Analyst.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist in B-BBEE verifications for companies across various industries
- Follow each verification from start to finish
- Assist in preparing the B-BBEE verification files to high quality standards per the entity QMS for review
- Assist in performing risk assessments for each verification
- Analyse supporting evidence and identify outstanding information
- Analyse and interpretation client financial statements and management accounts
- Conduct verifications as per the policies and procedures of the entity, relevant BBB-EE legislation and SANAS requirements
- Reporting of verification status to Senior Verification Analyst
- Conduct on-site verifications
- Apply professional scepticism
- Manually calculate a score as per the relevant sector codes
- Demonstrating competences through assessments
- Keeping abreast with legislative updates and practice notes
- Updating the task planners
- Effective use and planning of human resources
- Performance management of the verification team
- Management of entity assets
Experience and Skills
- Bachelor’s Degree in BCOM or other similar NQF level 6 Accounting/Auditing qualifications
- No experience as a Verification Analyst is required
- Completion of Articles would be advantageous
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Task Planners and Exchange)
- Awareness of B-BBEE legislation
- Must have a valid Driver’s License
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail –
- Willingness to learn and undergo competency assessments –
- Must have a methodical approach to work and highly organised –
- Must be able to interact with clients at all levels of the organisation –
- Ability to follow stringent policies and procedures –
- Must have a high level of integrity ethics and confidentiality –
- Able to work collaboratively within a team –
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines –
- Willingness to work beyond standard business hours –
- Process driven and proactive –
- Quality focused work ethic –
- Able to take and follow instructions –
- Ability to communicate professionally via email and telephonically –
- Fluent in written and spoken English. Afrikaans or Zulu is a bonus –
- Willingness to travel to various clients
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
