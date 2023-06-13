Our client has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Angular Developer to join our client’s team. As an Angular Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing user interfaces for web applications using Angular frameworks.
To excel in this role, you should have a passion for front-end development and stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices. Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment are essential.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant IT
Experience required:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience
- Experience with collaboration tools, Jira and Confluence
- Experience in developing web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Experience as a software developer and/or programming language in one or more of the following: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred
- AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred
- Experience in web development with a focus on AngularJS and RESTful APIs preferred
- Experience in software development with a strong emphasis on JavaScript and AngularJS preferred
Responsibilities required:
- Troubleshooting and Debugging
- Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework
- Good understanding of requirements and a good working relationship with BA’s, Designers, Engineering Leads and Testers
- Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies
- Websites developed with the use of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and JQuery
- Write code that is highly efficient and performant
- Builds database structures using structured query language and database programming languages, such as MySQL and SQL
- Translates database structures into dynamic data, which is delivered to the client application through an API
- Knowledge of Firebase resources and SDK
- Strong knowledge of front-end web development principles including JSX, ES6 syntax, component structure, and data binding with native UI building experience a plus
- Software development experience in the framework of web technologies and AngularJS or similar frameworks is a plus
- Hands-on experience with MySQL and other databases like Oracle DB and DB2, SQL DBA Roles, Linux
Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML