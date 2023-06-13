Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Angular Developer to join our client’s team. As an Angular Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing user interfaces for web applications using Angular frameworks.

To excel in this role, you should have a passion for front-end development and stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices. Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment are essential.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Relevant IT

Experience required:

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Experience with collaboration tools, Jira and Confluence

Experience in developing web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Experience as a software developer and/or programming language in one or more of the following: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred

AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred

Experience in web development with a focus on AngularJS and RESTful APIs preferred

Experience in software development with a strong emphasis on JavaScript and AngularJS preferred

Responsibilities required:

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework

Good understanding of requirements and a good working relationship with BA’s, Designers, Engineering Leads and Testers

Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies

Websites developed with the use of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and JQuery

Write code that is highly efficient and performant

Builds database structures using structured query language and database programming languages, such as MySQL and SQL

Translates database structures into dynamic data, which is delivered to the client application through an API

Knowledge of Firebase resources and SDK

Strong knowledge of front-end web development principles including JSX, ES6 syntax, component structure, and data binding with native UI building experience a plus

Software development experience in the framework of web technologies and AngularJS or similar frameworks is a plus

Hands-on experience with MySQL and other databases like Oracle DB and DB2, SQL DBA Roles, Linux

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position