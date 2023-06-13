Automation Engineer – Western Cape Durbanville

Our preferred candidate will be able to demonstrate solid experience in implementing industrial automation solutions in multiple industries and on multiple control system platforms. Furthermore, project management experience will be highly advantageous.

We offer a market related salary including a travel allowance, contribute towards a medical plan and towards a group scheme (disability and death). A company PC and mobile phone will be provided as well.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Design and implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

MES & reporting system development.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on site.

Support assistance on site.

Support / breakdown assistance on site.

Desired skills & knowledge:

Familiar with Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.

Familiar with Aveva Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).

Familiar with Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7.

Familiar with Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000.

Familiar with Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA.

Knowledge of PLC’s, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.

Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Additional requirements:

Tertiary Engineering Education.

3 to 5 Years experience in implementing industrial automation and process control solutions.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced multi-tasking environment.

Continuously seeking to develop personal skills.

You are motivated and ambitious.

Be willing to work long hours as and when required.

Be willing to travel and work away from home.

You have meticulous attention to detail.

A valid driver’s license.

A valid passport.

You must be able to legally work in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

SCADA

Industrial control systems

MES

FAS

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an Industrial Automation Solutions Provider. You’ll work with a team of experienced and skilled Automation Engineers.

This position will be based at our office in Durbanville, Cape Town.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel Allowance

Medical Aid

Laptop

Mobile Phone

