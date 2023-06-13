Business Analyst at RecruiTech

Our client is a future enablement partner that specializes in product and software development, digital transformation consulting, and the design, development, and deployment of enterprise solutions to various international clients. They are a Microsoft Gold partner and a proudly South African company.

Responsibilities:

Requirement Gathering and Analysis: Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit, analyse, and document business requirements for software development projects

Technical Documentation: Prepare detailed functional and non-functional requirements documentation, including use cases, user stories, process flows, and data models, Create system requirement specifications, interface specifications, and other relevant technical documents

Solution Design and Evaluation: Work closely with software architects and development teams to design solutions that meet business requirements, Assess technical feasibility and identify potential risks or constraints during solution design

Stakeholder Collaboration: Act as a liaison between business and technology teams to ensure a common understanding of project objectives and deliverables

Quality Assurance and Testing: Collaborate with quality assurance teams to define test strategies, test cases, and acceptance criteria, Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect resolution processes

Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for process improvement and propose solutions to optimize software development workflows, Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies relevant to software development projects, Actively participate in knowledge sharing and mentorship activities to foster professional growth within the organization

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience)

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or Technical Business Analyst in software development projects

Strong understanding of software development methodologies, such as Agile or Scrum

Proficiency in requirement gathering and analysis techniques, tools, and documentation practices

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Solid technical background and familiarity with software development concepts, programming languages, and databases

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and propose innovative solutions

Attention to detail and the ability to prioritize tasks in a dynamic and fast-paced environment

Experience with project management and collaboration tools, such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar platforms

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

Agile

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position