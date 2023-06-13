Business Analyst (SAP Pricing/Masterdata) (12-Month Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD and guide to improve ways of work for the BA community, with specific focus on how to improve alignment, output, driving and influencing standards and quality as the next Business Analyst with strong SAP/Masterdata sought by a Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent. You will strategize and facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing cost-benefit analysis, suitable alternatives and recommendations. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in IT or similar & preferably a BA Certification with 6+ years’ experience in a BA role with a proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment, 5 years’ SAP Pricing/ Masterdata, IT & Process Modelling skills and a strong understanding of Agile development, servers, databases and networking. Please note this is a 12-Month Fixed-term Contact.

DUTIES:

Information Seeking and Analysis –

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the Retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains. Consider the enterprise-wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyse, understand and take a new perspective on customers (Internal and external) and multiple domain impacts through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing –

Take ownership to provide knowledge within specific area and identify possible improvement within the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Work closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to evaluate suggested solutions.

Advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and provide recommendations regarding the business design.

Lead others to advance objectives of the organisation.

Influence stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coach and mentor for the BA I and BA II in BA tools and processes and delivery.

Communication, Building and Maintaining Relationships –

Build and maintain a trust relationship with business users and IT stakeholders by ensuring solutions are delivered as promised and providing the necessary support and making recommendations.

Liaise with business stakeholders, IT disciplines and the Delivery teams.

Collaborate with all disciplines and benchmark value adding solutions.

Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Elicit and analyse cultural, business and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement.

Thinking Partner and Ambassador for the business.

Lead multiple stakeholders across several departments.

Able to manage vendor relationships where projects involve third parties.

Organising, Multitasking and Time Management –

Strong commitment to organisational objectives and ensure high quality delivery on work.

Ensure costs are monitored and users and the organisation benefit.

Knowledge and Application –

Operate at an Expert level in terms of methods used to analyse and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to customers through the solutions provided.

Drive / Shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

Deploy appropriate techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business needs.

Assess technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.

Lead in the mapping out of data conversion and reporting requirements.

Drive the Change Management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing.

Produce fit-for-purpose specification documents for business requirements and processes using appropriate tools, while following the guidelines and standards for analysis artefacts.

Solve and mitigate project risks.

Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Actively lead and guide in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Act as an SME in CoPs to learn from the community and share knowledge and expertise with the community.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field (Essential).

Business Analysis Certification at Advanced Level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI Certification or similar (Desired).

Experience/Skills –

6+ Years’ experience in a Business Analyst role with a strong technical background, proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment and extensive experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Essential).

5 Years experience in SAP Pricing/ Masterdata.

Strong IT and Process Modelling skills (Essential).

Strong understanding of Agile development, servers, databases and networking (Essential).

Exposure to SAP and relevant modules (per functional areas) (Preferred).

Good business acumen along with strong business understanding of the broader retail industry (Desired).

COMMENTS:

