C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automitive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long term contract available for all of you C# Developers with azure cloud experience.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

You will be responsible for:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

C#

DevOps

Azure

AKS

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position