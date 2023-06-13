C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automitive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long term contract available for all of you C# Developers with azure cloud experience.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS).

You will be responsible for:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

C#

DevOps

Azure

AKS

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

