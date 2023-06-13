C#/.Net Developer

Are you a talented and passionate C#/.Net Developer seeking an exciting opportunity to work with a leading company in the niche of document automation? If you’re ready to take responsibility for building innovative C# applications and want to be part of a young, vibrant, and innovative team, then this role is for you!

We are currently looking for a mid-level C#/.Net Developer to join our team of committed professionals. As a C#/.Net Developer, you will primarily focus on UI/Front end development, utilizing your expertise in C#, Azure, DevOps, ASP.Net Core, JavaScript, React or Angular, and WebAPI.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain C# applications with a strong emphasis on UI/Front end development.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy high-quality software solutions.

Participate in code reviews and ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues in existing applications.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to continuously enhance your skills.

Requirements:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience as a C#/.Net Developer.

Strong knowledge of Azure, DevOps, ASP.Net Core, JavaScript, and either React or Angular.

Proficiency in WebAPI development.

A passion for delivering high-quality software solutions.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Only applications from South African Citizens will be considered.

What We Offer:

A dynamic and collaborative work environment with a young and vibrant team.

Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

Competitive salary package and benefits.

Cutting-edge projects and the chance to work with the latest technologies.

A company committed to innovation and excellence.

If you are ready to make an impact in the field of document automation and work with a leading company, please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience. We are excited to hear from you and discuss how you can contribute to our team!

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

C#

WebAPI

DevOps

.Net

ASP.Net

Azure

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position