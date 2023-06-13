Convergence Partners Investments rebrands, appoints new CEO

Convergence Partners Investments, the deep tech investor started by Andile Ngcaba in 2003, has rebranded to Solcon Capital.

Under the new brand, Solcon will focus on international deep tech investments in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLM), synthetic data and big data, cybersecurity, and quantum computing across South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, leveraging scale through platform economics.

Solcon is already working on a flagship AI-based investment management platform, Solcon 360, to be unveiled at the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations this October. This platform will enable investment companies to manage pipelines, VDR, and operations of their portfolios more effectively. With its own LLM, Solcon 360 will allow investment companies to capitalise on generative AI and build custom models tailored to their investment needs.

As part of the rebranding, Solcon also announced the appointment of Pramod Venkatesh as CEO, with effect from 1 August 2023.

Prior to joining Solcon Capital, Venkatesh was the group chief technology officer of inq, where he was responsible for building products and solutions around AI, SDN and edge computing.

Ngcaba, the chairman of Solcon Capital, comments: “Solcon Capital has 20-year history of innovation and disruption through investments in companies that have built undersea cables, long-haul fibre, big data, etc. In this new chapter, Solcon Capital will be known as one of the leading global deep tech investment companies.

“We are excited to bring onboard Pramod Venkatesh, with extensive experience in Silicon Valley and expertise in building deep tech companies. Pramod will execute Solcon Capital’s 2035 strategy. With Pramod at the helm, we will continue to disrupt deep tech and are excited to show what the future holds.”

Brandon Doyle, director of Solcon Capital, says: “The exponential growth of Convergence Partners in the past 20 years and our geographic expansion to new Asian markets makes this strategic move of rebranding our permanent capital vehicle to SolCon Capital timely and ideal given the strides we have made. We welcome Pramod to drive our global deep tech strategy and ensure we make use cutting edge technologies to assist us with portfolio management.”

Venkatesh adds: “The technology sector has undergone some incredibly transformative changes with significant innovations in AI, LLM and Space Tech which have already begun to dramatically reshape the global business landscape. As a deep tech Investor along with our rich two-decade-long history in Africa, Solcon Capital has been a fundamental driving force behind the radical transformation of the continent’s tech ecosystem.

“As we step confidently into the future, we remain committed to leveraging our global portfolio to extend our African footprint, while concurrently investing in African deep-tech companies in their global expansion efforts.”