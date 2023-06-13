Data Analyst at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our client, The Virtual Agent, aninnovative and rapidly expanding PropTech business that is leading the property industry into the digital age having built a complete Data and CRM solution for the Real Estate Market, is looking for a Data Analyst to join their team based in Umhlanga, Durban area.

What sets The Virtual Agent apart? Our people matter! We have values, and we live by them. If you love a flexible, hybrid work environment where you are SEEN and HEARD, have the opportunity to use your talents to make a difference, have the pleasure of working with a bunch of dynamic dreamers, doers, disrupters and drivers who are results driven and self-starters… then we would love to hear from you.

The Data Analyst brings technical expertise to ensure the quality and accuracy of data, then processes, designs and presents it in a manner that will help the company make better decisions.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The data analyst will be responsible for analysing, and interpreting large amounts of data, in order to identify patterns and trends that can inform business decisions.

The ideal candidate will have experience in data analysis, statistical modelling, and data visualisation, as well as the ability to work with various databases and data analysis tools.

Additionally, the data analyst will be responsible for generating reports that will be used to communicate insights and findings to key stakeholders.

Understand business requirement and revert into data modelling, script to extract data from data source.

Develop methodologies and methods for analysing and presenting data in PowerBI and other visualisation tools.

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field (e.g. Data Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Computer Science).

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ similar experience.

Experience with data visualization with analytical tools, such as power BI.

Experience with data modeling and database design.

Experience with a variety of information systems and data files, analysing file structure and transforming raw data into finished products.

Proficiency in data migration methodologies, tools, and best practices.

Software development experience is advantageous, such as HTML, JavaScript, C#.

Proficiency in SQL, Python.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work with large data sets.

Excellent communication skills and ability to present data insights to stakeholders.

What’s In It for You:

A competitive basic salary and performance incentive.

Death, disability and funeral benefits.

Learning and development opportunities.

Flexible, hybrid work environment.

Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company.

