Data Manager (Wits VIDA) – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:
- The data manager will oversee the collection, and organizations storage of data generated from multiple studies
- The main goal for this role is to support the research team in study data generation, to ensure the quality, security, and accessibility of the data throughout the study and beyond to produce credible research data
Location:
- Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit – Soweto, Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
Technical data management and analytics
- Developing and implementing data management plans to ensure data is collected, processed, and stored in compliance with ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements
- Coordinating the collection of data from multiple sources and ensuring data quality through regular audits and assessments
- Designing and implementing database systems and protocols to store and manage data
- Ensuring data security and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information
- Providing training and support to researchers on how to use data management tools and systems
- Collaborating with other data management professionals to develop and maintain data-sharing agreements
- Archiving and preserving data for future use and access
Staff management and capacity development
- Contribute towards the development of team/company knowledge
- Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Mentor, coach and facilitate personal and professional staff development wherever possible
- Manage staff effectively including performance, conduct, efficient working, processes, and corrective action as required
Compliance
- Develop data management SOPs and policies relating to studies
- Ensure unit compliance with all WHC and relevant external data policies
- Maintain appropriate documentation of all research study material and consistency with SOPs
- Identify potential risks and resolve issues relating to research compliance
- Develop and implement process improvement initiatives to strengthen research study conduct and compliance, to ensure study compliance with relevant regulatory and GCP quality standards
- Ensure that data sharing process with external collaborators is in alignment with VIDA policies and that data sharing agreement is provided and observed
- Ensuring data security and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information through well-defined processes
Customer service
- Communicate with donor representatives around compliance issues as and when required
- Ensure all customer interaction (Both internal and external customers) is of the highest professional level, E.g., Respond to emails/queries within two days
- Build and maintain authentic relationships with all stakeholders ensuring that all interactions are professional
- Effectively manage work processes to maintain high levels of productivity
Effective self-management
- Take ownership and accountability for responsibility areas, demonstrate effective self-management, and demonstrate team and individual leadership and collaboration to support everyone’s combined and individual objectives
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.
- Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiative and solutions
- Support and drive the business’ core values; maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
Required minimum education and training:
- A Bachelors level qualification in Computer Science/Statistics/Biostatistics/Epidemiology/Demography and/or any Data Analytics or higher quantitative and computational discipline
- A Master’s level will be advantageous
Required minimum work experience:
- 2 years experience in data management and analysis working in a research environment
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office, computer data acquisition, research data management, and report writing
- Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as Python, STATA, or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets
- Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines
- Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 30 June 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Computing
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
BackgroundThe Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution