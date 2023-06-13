Data Manager (Wits VIDA)

Main purpose of the job:

The data manager will oversee the collection, and organizations storage of data generated from multiple studies

The main goal for this role is to support the research team in study data generation, to ensure the quality, security, and accessibility of the data throughout the study and beyond to produce credible research data

Location:

Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit – Soweto, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Technical data management and analytics

Developing and implementing data management plans to ensure data is collected, processed, and stored in compliance with ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements

Coordinating the collection of data from multiple sources and ensuring data quality through regular audits and assessments

Designing and implementing database systems and protocols to store and manage data

Ensuring data security and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information

Providing training and support to researchers on how to use data management tools and systems

Collaborating with other data management professionals to develop and maintain data-sharing agreements

Archiving and preserving data for future use and access

Staff management and capacity development

Contribute towards the development of team/company knowledge

Foster an environment that promotes talent recognition, development as well as agency and individual leadership; promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Mentor, coach and facilitate personal and professional staff development wherever possible

Manage staff effectively including performance, conduct, efficient working, processes, and corrective action as required

Compliance

Develop data management SOPs and policies relating to studies

Ensure unit compliance with all WHC and relevant external data policies

Maintain appropriate documentation of all research study material and consistency with SOPs

Identify potential risks and resolve issues relating to research compliance

Develop and implement process improvement initiatives to strengthen research study conduct and compliance, to ensure study compliance with relevant regulatory and GCP quality standards

Ensure that data sharing process with external collaborators is in alignment with VIDA policies and that data sharing agreement is provided and observed

Ensuring data security and protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information through well-defined processes

Customer service

Communicate with donor representatives around compliance issues as and when required

Ensure all customer interaction (Both internal and external customers) is of the highest professional level, E.g., Respond to emails/queries within two days

Build and maintain authentic relationships with all stakeholders ensuring that all interactions are professional

Effectively manage work processes to maintain high levels of productivity

Effective self-management

Take ownership and accountability for responsibility areas, demonstrate effective self-management, and demonstrate team and individual leadership and collaboration to support everyone’s combined and individual objectives

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations and communicate appropriately with initiative and solutions

Support and drive the business’ core values; maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training:

A Bachelors level qualification in Computer Science/Statistics/Biostatistics/Epidemiology/Demography and/or any Data Analytics or higher quantitative and computational discipline

A Master’s level will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience:

2 years experience in data management and analysis working in a research environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, computer data acquisition, research data management, and report writing

Demonstrated knowledge and track record of statistics, and proficiency using a statistical software package such as Python, STATA, or R for import, export, manipulation, and analysis of large datasets

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines

Ability to set priorities and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

