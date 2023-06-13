Data Officer at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Introduction

Applications are invited for the Data Officer x2 (Grade 10) [Email Address Removed] successful applicant will be reporting to the Principal Integrated Aeronautical Information Publication.

Receive and/or collate, edit, format, produce, publish/store and distribute specified aeronautical information/data in accordance with ICAO Standards and Recommended practices in order to satisfy the need for uniformity and consistency in the provision of aeronautical information/data that is required for operational use by National and International ATM users and according to Client requirements

Description

Major Activities

Receive, analyse and record input data/information from clients and other sources for insertion into relevant aeronautical publications as Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP), Supplements (SUP) and/or Aeronautical Information Circulars (AIC) etc.

Perform quality check and ensure correctness of raw data/information.

Compile draft documentation and perform quality review.

Review and submit draft to Principal Integrated Aeronautical Information Publication (P: IAIP) for final validation

Submit relevant draft documents for client approval.

Monitor RSA NOTAM daily on SharePoint. and update relevant AI product.

Record received/extracted raw data/information (AIP SUP and AIC) in the AIM Log-sheet and store in the relevant electronic folder as input.

Analyse, evaluate and ensure correctness of raw data/information.

Compile draft documentation and perform quality review.

Validate and produce relevant draft documents for client approval.

Draft AIP, Supplements and AIC’s and submit to the CAA for publication.

Publish the current AI Products to the ATNS SharePoint.

Monitor the integrity and quality of RSA AI Products and submit corrections to P:IAIP for forwarding to CAA

Update all aeronautical publications with new amendments (AIP, AIC, and Supplements etc).

Review and document changes/additions to legislation and submit to CAA.

Extract all permanent NOTAM information from SharePoint for evaluation and structuring into future AIP amendments.

Update AIP regularly with latest amendments.

Process NOTAM information as necessary for clients.

Research and identify new and amended ICAO SARPs, ICAO documents and ICAO circulars.

pScan/download the new ICAO SARPS, ICAO documents and ICAO circulars for processing.

Ensure that the document/amendment is the latest version by comparing it with the latest ICAO catalogue

Process and publish on SharePoint on the effective date

Structure the documents accordingly

Static Data Operation (SDO)

Review SDO data and make necessary amendments

Create a private slot associated to an AIRAC/Regular amendment public slot

Update SDO with new or amended data

Check the private slot to ensure that it is consistence.

Close the private slot for further processing.

SMARTWEB Client

Create and maintain the master AI products template;

Create and maintain the self-generating chapters;

Run the Data Supervisors to ensure that all SDO changes are recognised;

Create the distribution, request, publication and document in the database to structure the AI products

SMARTAIP (Framemaker)

Create and maintain database tables

Compile and maintain AI products chapters as per AIRAC/Regular amendment cycles.

Published AIP management system (PAMS)

Check all chapters for correctness and publish to PAMS

Assist clients where assistance is required

Monitor integrity of the system and advise DIS on any shortcoming.

Monitor and ensure serviceability of the Database used for the production of Aeronautical publications.

Comply and regularly review ISO procedures in consultation with Principal Integrated Aeronautical Information Publication (P: IAIP)

Interact and liaise with Clients and Suppliers regarding AIM services to be delivered and ensure continuous update of Client Information Sheets

Assist the ATS clients in obtaining the Government Gazettes.

Provide P: IAIP with input regarding Documentation Section’s requirements for inclusion into the AIM Department Budget.

Review and update service level agreements (SLA).

Provide on the Job Training Instruction (OJTI) to new employees

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications

Grade 12 with Mathematics and English.

Successful completion of ATNS “core content” course and On the Job Training Instructorqualification.

Minimum Experience · Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in operational AIM; If you have not been contacted within 3 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.ATNS is an equal opportunity employer that strives to achieve a diverse workforce broadly representative of our people. This position will be filled in line with the objectives of ATNS’ Employment Equity Plan and therefore candidates from designated groups as per the Employment Equity Act of 1998 are encouraged to apply. People living with disabilities will be given preference in line with the with the EE Plan.

Desired Skills:

customer service

teamwork

ICAO Annexures

MS Office

Learn more/Apply for this position