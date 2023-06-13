Developer -Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum Java Script Frameworks

* XML

* HTML

* CSS

* Java

* JSP

* SQL

* Web Services

* Spring

Qualifications (Minimum)

* National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JAVA

