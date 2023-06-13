Finance – Software Tester (CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 13, 2023

Our client within the financial services is looking for a Tester on a contract basis till January 2024.

Project purpose:
The workload relates to Projects with a Finance impact, requiring Finance’s testing participation / regression testing / end to end testing.
Responsibilities:

  • Drafting finance test cases & utilizing for training documentation
  • Documenting results
  • Interpreting the results
  • Comparing the Input & Output (did the information integrate out of the source system in original condition to the inventory system / other systems applicable)
  • End to end testing between various applications (in-house & purchased)
  • Information post completely & to the correct GL account [GL postings into SAP S/4HANA]

Requirements and experience:

  • Matric, plus IT qualification
  • 3 + Testing experience – (Not automation testing)
  • Advanced finance experience (A solid understanding of General Ledger – debits, credits, Income statement, balance sheet, Inventory, Reconciliations, Creditors) – e.g., previously finance accountant / super user / SME / Analyst with project experience.
  • Retail & Supply Chain experience is advantageous.
  • Ability to work independently, as well as in a team (cross functionally with fellow systems teams & finance stakeholders & IT 3rd parties)
  • Excellent communication & documentation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Manual testing
  • ISTQB
  • Retail & Supply Chain
  • Advanced Finance

