Finance – Software Tester (CPT)

Our client within the financial services is looking for a Tester on a contract basis till January 2024.

Project purpose:

The workload relates to Projects with a Finance impact, requiring Finance’s testing participation / regression testing / end to end testing.

Responsibilities:

Drafting finance test cases & utilizing for training documentation

Documenting results

Interpreting the results

Comparing the Input & Output (did the information integrate out of the source system in original condition to the inventory system / other systems applicable)

End to end testing between various applications (in-house & purchased)

Information post completely & to the correct GL account [GL postings into SAP S/4HANA]

Requirements and experience:

Matric, plus IT qualification

3 + Testing experience – (Not automation testing)

Advanced finance experience (A solid understanding of General Ledger – debits, credits, Income statement, balance sheet, Inventory, Reconciliations, Creditors) – e.g., previously finance accountant / super user / SME / Analyst with project experience.

Retail & Supply Chain experience is advantageous.

experience is advantageous. Ability to work independently, as well as in a team (cross functionally with fellow systems teams & finance stakeholders & IT 3rd parties)

Excellent communication & documentation skills

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

ISTQB

Retail & Supply Chain

Advanced Finance

