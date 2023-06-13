Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our growing team. As a Full stack Developer, you will work closely with the Head of Design and Development, our digital project management team and other specialists to finalise relevant designs and website projects briefed on.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

HTML 5

JavaScript/TypeScript

CSS 3

jQuery

SASS or LESS.

Confident with front-end framework(s) such as React, Vue or Angular.

Responsive Web Design.

Confident with templating language(s) such as HandlebarsJS, Pug or EJS.

GIT/GitHub or similar.

NodeJS

ExpressJS or similar server-side frameworks.

Ability to develop efficient and functional APIs.

Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

HTML

Javascript

Typescript

CSS

SASS

Angular

Git

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position