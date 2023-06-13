IBM cements machine learning dominance

IBM has created more than 6 000 machine learning (ML) patent applications in the last five years, propelling it to the forefront of this transformative technology.

According to a BanklessTimes.com report, Microsoft has had around 2 500 patent applications, while Google and Samsung have had 1 700 and 1 500 respectively.

With its history in research and development, IBM has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with ML. Leveraging its Watson platform, the tech giant has created various applications that span various industries, from healthcare and finance to retail and manufacturing.

Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes, comments: “IBM’s remarkable progress in machine learning has set a new standard for the industry. Their commitment to advancing the technology and their extensive portfolio of applications truly differentiates them from their competitors.”