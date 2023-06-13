Integration API Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A Joburg company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents wants you as their next Integration API Developer. As an Integration API Developer, you will code, test, and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification with 5 or more years of Software Development, Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration – including designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure & skills in SOA e.g., SOAP or REST or Microservices, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes, C# 6/7, ASP.Net Web API, TDD, Git and XML.

DUTIES:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes.

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with Testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse the performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining the necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with the Operations team.

Confer with stakeholders to gain an understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks, and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively managing risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.

Work in an Agile environment

Ensure that the organisation’s Agile methodology is applied in the team.

Ensure that all responsibilities depicted by the organisation’s Agile methodology is adhered to and fulfilled by yourself and the team.

As a Technical Lead, ensure the smooth functioning of technical operations, monitor, and evaluate staff progress, assist with training and recruitment, set goals, and ensure overall client satisfaction.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

5+ Years of Software Development experience.

Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration (APIM, Logic applications, Function applications, Event hubs and Grids etc). Experience in designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.

Experience in working in a SAFE Agile environment.

Knowledge of / Experience with –

Transforming business processes into automated solutions.

SOA e.g., SOAP or REST or Microservices.

MS Azure APIM.

MS Azure CI/CD Pipelines.

MS Azure DevOps Boards.

SQL.

Integration frameworks and techniques.

Docker/Kubernetes.

Required System Skills –

C# 6/7

ASP.Net Web API

SQL

OO principles and design fundamentals

Design patterns

Design principles e.g., SOLID

TDD

Git

ALM e.g., Azure

XML

Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban

Advantageous –

.Net Core

.Net Framework

WCF

JavaScript / JSON

BPMN

UML

ATTRIBUTES:

Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.

Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic and arouses a strong desire to succeed among team members.

Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others.

Displays passion for actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.

COMMENTS:

