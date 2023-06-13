IT Project Manager(Software)

Role Summary:
The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and
closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, and the success or failure of the project.
The IT Project Specialist is the liaison between clients, operations, and the software development team.
Responsibilities:
- Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally
- Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team
- Managing Integration Solutions to ensure timeous completions of integrations
- Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals
- Managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients.
Experience and Qualifications :
- IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry
- At least 4 years experience in an IT project management- software environment
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent
- Project Management qualification advantageous
- Advance organizational and communication skills
Required Skills:
- Self-Management – Possess the drive and ability to take a
project and run with it.
- Technical – Understanding technical structure and how to deliver technical projects are key
- Logic – Have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
- Language – The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.
Desired Skills:
- Client Liaison
- Management
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Software
About The Employer:
Our Global client in the IT industry is looking for a IT Project Specialist with experience( in the a software environment) to join their dynamic team!