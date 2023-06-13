IT Project Manager(Software)

Role Summary:

The primary purpose of this role is to play the lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and

closing projects. This position is accountable for the entire project scope, and the success or failure of the project.

The IT Project Specialist is the liaison between clients, operations, and the software development team.

Responsibilities:

Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally

Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team

Managing Integration Solutions to ensure timeous completions of integrations

Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals

Managing multiple projects simultaneously

Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients.

Experience and Qualifications :

IT experience in the logistics and/or warehousing industry

At least 4 years experience in an IT project management- software environment

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or equivalent

Project Management qualification advantageous

Advance organizational and communication skills

Required Skills:

Self-Management – Possess the drive and ability to take a

project and run with it.

Technical – Understanding technical structure and how to deliver technical projects are key

Logic – Have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

Language – The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.

Desired Skills:

Client Liaison

Management

Project Management

Project Planning

Software

About The Employer:

Our Global client in the IT industry is looking for a IT Project Specialist with experience( in the a software environment) to join their dynamic team!

Learn more/Apply for this position