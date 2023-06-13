LEARNERSHIP TECH SUPPORT L4 (PWD) – Gauteng Randburg

Technical Support L4 learnership

Learnership for people with disabilities (Coloured female or male space only vacant)

Visual Impairements (bad eyesight) etc may also apply

12 months

Stipend : R5000

Based in Randburg

Must be bewteen 18 – 29 years old

Current slots available are for Coloured females or males (all other groups have been filled )

Must have some sort of IT qualification even if it is a previous learnership certificate in End user computing for instance

Please send :

1) Updated cv with all contact info

2) matric certifificate

3) IT certificate

4) ID

5) Medical report / letter confirming disability

6) Affadvit confirming that you are not presnetly emeployed or part of any learnership

Please email to: [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position