LEARNERSHIP TECH SUPPORT L4 (PWD)

Technical Support L4 learnership
Learnership for people with disabilities (Coloured female or male space only vacant)
Visual Impairements (bad eyesight) etc may also apply
12 months
Stipend : R5000
Based in Randburg
Must be bewteen 18 – 29 years old
Current slots available are for Coloured females or males (all other groups have been filled )
Must have some sort of IT qualification even if it is a previous learnership certificate in End user computing for instance
Please send :
1) Updated cv with all contact info
2) matric certifificate
3) IT certificate
4) ID
5) Medical report / letter confirming disability
6) Affadvit confirming that you are not presnetly emeployed or part of any learnership
Please email to: [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric