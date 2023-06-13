Mobile Developer – Johannesburg (Hybrid) – R900k to R1.32mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a company who are always working towards building the best possible mobile experience that contributes to the next generation of the gaming industry. The successful incumbent will collaborate with internal Team Members to develop functional mobile applications, while working in a fast-paced environment.

Mobile Application Developers contribute to the design, testing, releasing and support of the application, so you will be tasked with developing application programming interfaces (APIs), to support mobile functionality, using words that programmers use when they don’t want to explain what they did.

Requirements:

5 years mobile development experience

Strong knowledge of mobile UI design principals

Familiarity with RESTful API’s

Android & Apple IOS design principals and interface guidelines

Ability to communicate clearly and set the right expectations with all stakeholders

Integration with other environments (authentication/directory services, network file systems, etc.)

Understand OS and application-level issues and advise on the next steps

Advantageous:

University degree / National diploma

Reference Number for this position is DB52482 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering with a cost to company salary negotiable between R900k to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

