Network Engineer F5 – Remote Remote

Network Engineer F5 Qualified
Top Visibility on Prestigious projects
R 40 000 – R 80 000 plus benefits
A leading SA-based provider of innovative IT solutions, managed services and support for businesses of all sizes.
Minimum Requirements:
- F5 Qualified
- CCNP WiFi or Huawei and Aruba experience in wireless networks
- +5 Years experience in Cisco
- Routing and switching experience
- Strong QoS
- Solid VOIP Skills
- Working on fairly large infrastructure
- Valid Drivers License
