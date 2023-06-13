Network Engineer F5 – Remote Remote

Network Engineer F5 Qualified

Top Visibility on Prestigious projects

R 40 000 – R 80 000 plus benefits

A leading SA-based provider of innovative IT solutions, managed services and support for businesses of all sizes.

Minimum Requirements:

F5 Qualified

CCNP WiFi or Huawei and Aruba experience in wireless networks

+5 Years experience in Cisco

Routing and switching experience

Strong QoS

Solid VOIP Skills

Working on fairly large infrastructure

Valid Drivers License

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

CCNP WiFi

Cisco

QoS

VOIP

Learn more/Apply for this position