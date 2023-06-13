Network Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Develop and Implement an operational Network and IT Logical Security framework, processes, systems and policies to ensure optimal service delivery.

Ensure that a fit for purpose network (LAN/WAN) is developed and maintained.

Develop and implement enterprise wide network maintenance and growth plans.

Define and implement initiatives to ensure security of data, network access.

Manage and strive for 100% availability of networking/security appliance Infrastructure.

Identify and address Network Infrastructure bottlenecks, poor performance, errors, instability etc.

Develop and assist architectural network (LAN, Wifi) and security designs.

Manage and monitor LAN and security Software upgrades.

Participate in the development of strategies to comply with clients processes and policies related to Network and Security assurance.

Assist with vulnerability scans, penetration testing and remediation tracking of IT systems and technologies.

Manage and oversee technical security assessments for networks, systems, applications and databases where required.

Manage the rapid and effective handling of major incidents.

Participate/cooperate with internal audit plans as directed by client risk governance.

Review Network and Security policies, procedures, standards and guidelines.

Evaluate new and proposed Network and security systems and technologies

High competency with problem solving.

Provide hands and feet support in resolving problems.

International travel on occation for Implementation and Verification of Networking and Security systems.

Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

Ensure statutory and legislative knowledge is always current in order to resolve customer complaints, to advise the business on corrective solutions to mitigate risks and to improve the customer experience whilst complying with governance requirements.

Contantly monitor Network and Security services to ensure early detection of problems, Incidents and attend to any issues immediately.

Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Ensure adherence to organisational policies, practices and procedures.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Be aware of market trends to constantly improve the customer value proposition offerings.

Streamline and integrate existing business processes and systems

Create collaborative relationships with other departments to determine internal and external process improvements designed to enhance the customer experience and value

Optimise departmental performance through targeted business intelligence to ensure that it becomes the primary way of driving performance and execution

Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

Maintain service, quality and desired outputs across the business process by ensuring compliance to tactical policies, procedures and standards.

Establish productive operational relationships with key stakeholders in the various channels and administrative teams.

Develop work routines in line with operational plans / schedules in order to manage achievement of service delivery goals.

Share knowledge on, and participate in the creation of new standards, control systems and procedures to maintain service delivery.

Manage quality people practices

Align own behaviour with the organisation culture and values.

Share and transfer product, process and systems knowledge to colleagues and team members.

Collaborate and work with the business to deliver required service levels.

Actively share information with other team members regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas.

Desired Skills:

–

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or relevant Cisco Certified qualifications(Cisco Profesional level)

Cisco Technology

Cisco Routers

Practical understanding of ITIL and Cobit

Routing protocols

– Understanding of TCP/IP data flow

Knowledge in Firewall

VPN

ISE

Wireless

– Must have own transport

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position