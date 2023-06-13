project manager

Key Responsibilities:
The successful candidate would be required, but not limited to;
- Project profiling and engagement of community-based developments in affected communities
- Mobilisation and empowerment of matters relating to community land claims
- Champion sustainable community partnership models for commercial ventures
- Advising the organisation and sister public entities of community dynamics where there is interest in development
- Facilitating feasibility studies
- Providing interface between the organisation and communities through Chiefs and Traditional leaders
- Preparing communities for development initiatives, and instituting community conflict preventative measures and models
Desired Skills:
- –
- Diploma in Development Studies/ Arts/ Commerce –
- Minimum of 10 years working experience
- of which 3 years should have been spent within a community related field or stakeholder management –
- Experience in engaging communities
- facilitating community projects and social benefits – highly advantageous