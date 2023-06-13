project manager

Jun 13, 2023

Key Responsibilities:
The successful candidate would be required, but not limited to;

  • Project profiling and engagement of community-based developments in affected communities
  • Mobilisation and empowerment of matters relating to community land claims
  • Champion sustainable community partnership models for commercial ventures
  • Advising the organisation and sister public entities of community dynamics where there is interest in development
  • Facilitating feasibility studies
  • Providing interface between the organisation and communities through Chiefs and Traditional leaders
  • Preparing communities for development initiatives, and instituting community conflict preventative measures and models

Desired Skills:

  • Diploma in Development Studies/ Arts/ Commerce –
  • Minimum of 10 years working experience
  • of which 3 years should have been spent within a community related field or stakeholder management –
  • Experience in engaging communities
  • facilitating community projects and social benefits – highly advantageous

