project manager

- Develop and implement facilities management plans aligned to the organisation’s priorities and legislated requirements
- Leading the development and implementing maintenance plans, facilities management processes and systems
- Spearheading the development of guidelines for the prioritisation of planned and unplanned maintenance
- Monitoring progress and conformance to the organisation’s requirements on internal maintenance and refurbishment projects through conducting site visits and recommending of corrective measures
- Facilities management and providing infrastructure related technical support and advisory services
- Ensuring health, safety and environmental compliance
- Development of assets key to ICT services
Desired Skills:
- –
- Bachelors Degree or Equivalent in Civil Engineering
- Quantity Surveying or related Built Environment –
- Minimum of 8 years working experience in infrastructure programme
- project management of facilities management –
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience/ exposure to infrastructure projects procurement –
- Registration as a Professional Engineering
- QS or Architect – highly advantageous