project manager – Eastern Cape East London

Jun 13, 2023

  • Develop and implement facilities management plans aligned to the organisation’s priorities and legislated requirements
  • Leading the development and implementing maintenance plans, facilities management processes and systems
  • Spearheading the development of guidelines for the prioritisation of planned and unplanned maintenance
  • Monitoring progress and conformance to the organisation’s requirements on internal maintenance and refurbishment projects through conducting site visits and recommending of corrective measures
  • Facilities management and providing infrastructure related technical support and advisory services
  • Ensuring health, safety and environmental compliance
  • Development of assets key to ICT services

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelors Degree or Equivalent in Civil Engineering
  • Quantity Surveying or related Built Environment –
  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in infrastructure programme
  • project management of facilities management –
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience/ exposure to infrastructure projects procurement –
  • Registration as a Professional Engineering
  • QS or Architect – highly advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position