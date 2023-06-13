project manager – Eastern Cape

Key Responsibilities:

The successful candidate would be required, but not limited to;

Project profiling and engagement of community-based developments in affected communities

Mobilisation and empowerment of matters relating to community land claims

Champion sustainable community partnership models for commercial ventures

Advising the organisation and sister public entities of community dynamics where there is interest in development

Facilitating feasibility studies

Providing interface between the organisation and communities through Chiefs and Traditional leaders

Preparing communities for development initiatives, and instituting community conflict preventative measures and models

Desired Skills:

–

Diploma in Development Studies/ Arts/ Commerce –

Minimum of 10 years working experience

of which 3 years should have been spent within a community related field or stakeholder management –

Experience in engaging communities

facilitating community projects and social benefits – highly advantageous

