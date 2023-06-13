project manger

Jun 13, 2023

  • Provide technical support for the development of specifications and procurement documentation templates, including standards for Built Environment Professionals (consultants), Building works Contractors and Civil Engineering works contractors
  • Development of pro-forma templates for infrastructure procurement and pro-forma advertisements for procurement
  • Development of infrastructure procurement strategy for the organisation to enable efficiency in procurement processes for infrastructure projects
  • Supporting and coordinating the development of annual procurement plans for compliance with Treasury Instructions
  • Development of standard service level agreements for appointment of Built Environment Professionals
  • Development of frameworks for a program for the on-boarding of Built Environment Candidates and workplace training and mentoring
  • Supporting provision in quality assurance and adherence to standards for non-infrastructure procurement

Desired Skills:

  • A Built Environment Professional with a minimum of 8 years post-registration experience –
  • Minimum of 8 years working experience within Public Sector Infrastructure Planning and Delivery –
  • 3+ years’ experience within the Public Infrastructure environment – a must –
  • Demonstrated knowledge of
  • ?
  • CIDB Act
  • regulations
  • practice notes
  • Built standards and standard for uniformity ?
  • The IDMS (Infrastructure Delivery Management System of Government) ?
  • The FIDPM (Framework for Infrastructure Delivery and Procurement Management) ?
  • The SIPDM (Standard for Infrastructure Procurement and Delivery Management) ?
  • PFMA and relevant regulations –
  • Knowledge of industry standard construction contract – i.e. JBCC
  • NEC
  • GCC and FIDIC

Learn more/Apply for this position