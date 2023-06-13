project manger

- Provide technical support for the development of specifications and procurement documentation templates, including standards for Built Environment Professionals (consultants), Building works Contractors and Civil Engineering works contractors
- Development of pro-forma templates for infrastructure procurement and pro-forma advertisements for procurement
- Development of infrastructure procurement strategy for the organisation to enable efficiency in procurement processes for infrastructure projects
- Supporting and coordinating the development of annual procurement plans for compliance with Treasury Instructions
- Development of standard service level agreements for appointment of Built Environment Professionals
- Development of frameworks for a program for the on-boarding of Built Environment Candidates and workplace training and mentoring
- Supporting provision in quality assurance and adherence to standards for non-infrastructure procurement
Desired Skills:
- A Built Environment Professional with a minimum of 8 years post-registration experience –
- Minimum of 8 years working experience within Public Sector Infrastructure Planning and Delivery –
- 3+ years’ experience within the Public Infrastructure environment – a must –
- Demonstrated knowledge of
- CIDB Act
- regulations
- practice notes
- Built standards and standard for uniformity ?
- The IDMS (Infrastructure Delivery Management System of Government) ?
- The FIDPM (Framework for Infrastructure Delivery and Procurement Management) ?
- The SIPDM (Standard for Infrastructure Procurement and Delivery Management) ?
- PFMA and relevant regulations –
- Knowledge of industry standard construction contract – i.e. JBCC
- NEC
- GCC and FIDIC