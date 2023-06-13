Senior DevOps Engineer (JHB/CPT) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Advertising Agency urgently seeks your technical expertise as a Senior DevOps Engineer who will play a crucial role in architecting, provisioning, and managing various environments. You will also design, implement, and maintain build pipelines and automated deployment pipelines. Your expertise in AWS and proficiency in CI/CD tools will be essential in driving DevOps automation and containerization strategies. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, troubleshoot issues and contribute to a seamless and efficient software development lifecycle. You will require a suitable tertiary qualification with 4 years’ experience working with AWS, including core services like EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, CloudWatch, and IAM & proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer, with a track record of delivering scalable and reliable infrastructure solutions. You must also be able to build, deploy, and manage JavaScript as well as PHP-based applications.

DUTIES:

Architect, provision, monitor, and manage various environments to support the Software Development Lifecycle, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.

Design, implement, and maintain build pipelines and automated deployment pipelines, integrating CI/CD tools such as AWS Developer Tools (CodePipeline, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy) or other relevant tools.

Utilise your strong Linux skills to troubleshoot and resolve issues in the development and production environments, ensuring smooth operations.

Work closely with Development teams to drive DevOps automation and containerization strategies, leveraging technologies such as Docker and ECS.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of core AWS services (EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, CloudWatch, IAM) into the development and deployment processes.

Utilise scripting and programming skills (NodeJS, JavaScript, PHP, Bash, Python) to develop and enhance automation scripts and tools.

Maintain and provision Linux servers, ensuring proper configuration, performance optimization, and security hardening.

Contribute to the building, deployment, and management of JavaScript as well as PHP-based applications, ensuring efficient and reliable software delivery.

Apply your knowledge of DB management (MySQL, MongoDB) to support database-related tasks, including performance tuning and backup and recovery processes.

Work in an Agile Development environment, participating in sprint planning, stand-ups, and retrospectives to drive continuous improvement and delivery excellence.

Manage Git repositories (preferably Bitbucket) and ensure effective version control and collaboration among team members.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends, tools, and best practices in DevOps, and proactively bring in new ideas and technologies to enhance the team’s capabilities.

Foster a culture of test automation, and where applicable, contribute to the development and maintenance of automated test suites to ensure high-quality software releases.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 4 years’ experience working with AWS, including core services like EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, CloudWatch, and IAM. Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer, with a track record of delivering scalable and reliable infrastructure solutions.

Strong IT infrastructure background, including experience in provisioning and maintaining Linux servers.

Strong Linux skills with a deep understanding of Linux-based systems and administration.

Skilled in documenting case studies and lessons learned, promoting knowledge sharing and continuous improvement within the team.

Proficient in troubleshooting and root cause analysis, with a strong ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues.

Demonstrable experience with at least one programming/scripting language such as NodeJS, JavaScript, PHP, Bash, or Python.

Building, deploying, and managing JavaScript as well as PHP-based applications.

Familiarity with Agile Development methodologies and practices.

Experience with Git repository management, preferably using Bitbucket.

Containerization technologies, such as Docker and EC.

Advantageous –

AWS Certified Developer Certification.

Experience with database management is an added advantage, particularly with MySQL and MongoDB.

Experience with test automation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

DevOps

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position