Senior Java Developer

Jun 13, 2023

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.
Minimum requirements

  • A relevant IT degree or diploma.
  • 10+ years of experience.
  • 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
  • Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
  • Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.
  • Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

More Advantage Skills

  • Exposure to Docker.
  • Experience with Micro-services.
  • Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
  • Experience with test automation.
  • AWS Knowledge.
  • Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform
  • Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.
  • IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • ibm
  • java
  • aws
  • software

