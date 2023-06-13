Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

Minimum requirements

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

10+ years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

More Advantage Skills

Exposure to Docker.

Experience with Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).

Experience with test automation.

AWS Knowledge.

Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform

Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.

IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.

