Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.
Minimum requirements
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
- 10+ years of experience.
- 2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.
- Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.
- Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.
- Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.
More Advantage Skills
- Exposure to Docker.
- Experience with Micro-services.
- Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).
- Experience with test automation.
- AWS Knowledge.
- Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform
- Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.
- IBM MQ queue setup knowledge will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- ibm
- java
- aws
- software