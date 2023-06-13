Senior Recruiter / Networking Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Internal Recruiter with External Recruitment experience. This role entails high level management of networking partners on a fast paced, long term, project.
At least 5 years experience in recruitment is needed for this role as it is not a standard recruitment role, it is very admin intensive, requires senior recruitment experience and above average communication skills. No business development is required, offers high earning potential.
Skills required:
- Managing external partner CV applications
- Managing admin and paperwork related to applications
- Submitting to Client
- Handling Client interviews
- Negotiating offers
- Strong understanding of technical specs and CV matching
Other requirements:
- Strong PC literacy (Word, Excel)
- Placement Partner experience
- Strong negotiation skills
- High levels of diplomacy
- Strong communication
- Own vehicle and valid drivers licence
This is a contract role with a view to go permanent
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment
- Administration
- Communication