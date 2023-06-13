Senior Recruiter / Networking Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Internal Recruiter with External Recruitment experience. This role entails high level management of networking partners on a fast paced, long term, project.

At least 5 years experience in recruitment is needed for this role as it is not a standard recruitment role, it is very admin intensive, requires senior recruitment experience and above average communication skills. No business development is required, offers high earning potential.

Skills required:

Managing external partner CV applications

Managing admin and paperwork related to applications

Submitting to Client

Handling Client interviews

Negotiating offers

Strong understanding of technical specs and CV matching

Other requirements:

Strong PC literacy (Word, Excel)

Placement Partner experience

Strong negotiation skills

High levels of diplomacy

Strong communication

Own vehicle and valid drivers licence

This is a contract role with a view to go permanent

Desired Skills:

Recruitment

Administration

Communication

Learn more/Apply for this position