Senior Recruiter / Networking Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 13, 2023

We are seeking an experienced Internal Recruiter with External Recruitment experience. This role entails high level management of networking partners on a fast paced, long term, project.

At least 5 years experience in recruitment is needed for this role as it is not a standard recruitment role, it is very admin intensive, requires senior recruitment experience and above average communication skills. No business development is required, offers high earning potential.
Skills required:

  • Managing external partner CV applications
  • Managing admin and paperwork related to applications
  • Submitting to Client
  • Handling Client interviews
  • Negotiating offers
  • Strong understanding of technical specs and CV matching

Other requirements:

  • Strong PC literacy (Word, Excel)
  • Placement Partner experience
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • High levels of diplomacy
  • Strong communication
  • Own vehicle and valid drivers licence

This is a contract role with a view to go permanent

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment
  • Administration
  • Communication

