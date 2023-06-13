Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

We are excited to offer an excellent opportunity for a Senior Solutions Architect to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg. As a Top Employer of this year, we are committed to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment. In this role, you will utilize your expertise and experience to design and implement innovative, scalable, and efficient solutions that align with our clients’ needs. Your contributions will play a vital role in driving business growth and success.

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programmer or IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design etc.)

Experience Required:

Experience in client and engagement management in ICT.

Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings.

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders.

Ability to instill rigor and discipline in project teams aligned.

Senior person with strong business and technical skills.

Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data Infrastructure).

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF).

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and road map) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly.

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements.

Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model.

Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals.

Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome.

Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholdrs.

Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved.

On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service.

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference (Johannesburg – Randburg)

Travel: Yes (to client sites and office locations)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

