Software/App Developer – Gauteng Vereeniging

- Our client is looking for a Software/App Developer to join their organization. The successful candidate must be able to liaise with various Departments within the company and be skilled in different programming languages, more specifically:
- SQL Server/express
- Microsoft Azure/IOT
- C#.Net framework and Core
- Java, Python will be an added benefit but not a requirement
Area: Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Industry: Agriculture and Farming Job Description:
- Develop and improve company’s software and CRM systems.
- Provide input on improvements on CRM systems
- Develop various applications that forecast or calculate profitability
- Test software in order to measure suitability
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs, gather requirements, and propose software solutions for cattle farming operations.
- Design and develop software applications, tools, and systems to enhance various aspects of cattle farming, such as herd management, feeding protocols, health monitoring, and data analysis.
- Create efficient and scalable code using modern programming languages and frameworks.
- Perform software testing, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure the reliability and stability of developed applications.
- Conduct regular system maintenance, including updates, patches, and bug fixes.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including farmers, veterinarians, and data analysts, to integrate software solutions into existing workflows and systems.
- Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for cattle farming operations.
- Document software development processes, including system architecture, codebase, and technical specifications.
Application Requirements:
- Relevant Software Engineering Qualification
- 5 Years of experience within a preference in the agricultural industry
- Presentable and professional
- Dedicated and self-motivated
- Proficient in both English and Afrikaans
Desired Skills:
- Software/App Developer
- o SQL Server/express
- o Microsoft Azure/IOT