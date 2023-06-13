Software/App Developer

Jun 13, 2023

  • Our client is looking for a Software/App Developer to join their organization. The successful candidate must be able to liaise with various Departments within the company and be skilled in different programming languages, more specifically:
    • SQL Server/express
    • Microsoft Azure/IOT
    • C#.Net framework and Core
    • Java, Python will be an added benefit but not a requirement

Area: Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng Industry: Agriculture and Farming Job Description:

  • Our client is looking for a Software/App Developer to join their organization. The successful candidate must be able to liaise with various Departments within the company and be skilled in different programming languages, more specifically:
    • SQL Server/express
    • Microsoft Azure/IOT
    • C#.Net framework and Core
    • Java, Python will be an added benefit but not a requirement

  • Develop and improve company’s software and CRM systems.
  • Provide input on improvements on CRM systems
  • Develop various applications that forecast or calculate profitability
  • Test software in order to measure suitability
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their needs, gather requirements, and propose software solutions for cattle farming operations.
  • Design and develop software applications, tools, and systems to enhance various aspects of cattle farming, such as herd management, feeding protocols, health monitoring, and data analysis.
  • Create efficient and scalable code using modern programming languages and frameworks.
  • Perform software testing, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure the reliability and stability of developed applications.
  • Conduct regular system maintenance, including updates, patches, and bug fixes.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including farmers, veterinarians, and data analysts, to integrate software solutions into existing workflows and systems.
  • Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions for cattle farming operations.
  • Document software development processes, including system architecture, codebase, and technical specifications.

Application Requirements:

  • Relevant Software Engineering Qualification
  • 5 Years of experience within a preference in the agricultural industry
  • Presentable and professional
  • Dedicated and self-motivated
  • Proficient in both English and Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

  • Software/App Developer
  • o SQL Server/express
  • o Microsoft Azure/IOT

Learn more/Apply for this position