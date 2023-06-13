User Experience Specialist – Ecommerce

We’re partnering with a German Tech consultancy, who are running a digital transformation for a Mid-size industrial tooling and components company looking to rapidly expand their digital presence and increase sales through their online platforms.
Joining a “Platform Shop Team” of seven, the UX Specialist’s role will be to help bring this very traditional industrial company into having a digital-first sales platform.
We’re looking for:
- Experience in UCD, Conversion rate optimisation, adjusting designs, A/B testing and prototyping
- Retail and/or e-commerce experience
- Someone who has designed with conversion and optimisation in mind
- Can run testing and research
- Prototyping and wireframing
- Can speak German
Role is:
- Based either in Berlin or North Rhine Westphalia (within reach of Dusseldorf, Essen, Aachen, Dortmund, Cologne)
- One or two days per week in the office, but they’re flexible as long as person can definitely get in for key meetings and collaboration (so need to be in Germany really)
Desired Skills:
- Product Design
- UX Design
- User Research
- User Testing
- ECommerce
- Retail