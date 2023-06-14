Business Analyst IT at Financial Services – Western Cape Tyger Valley

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a CRM Business Analyst for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.
Purpose of the role:
Candidate will be responsible for the Business Analysis on the CRM platform and client facing portals used by the organisation nationally. This position reports directly in to the Development manager.
Responsibilities:
- Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.
- Provide testers with UAT test packs
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.
- Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.
- Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Business Analyst experience – 2-3 years
- Experience in analysing CRM solutions
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Good negotiation ability
- Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.
- Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.
Additional Technologies: Advantageous
- C#
- Power BI
- Python
- JavaScript
- SQL
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- SQL
- C#
- Business analysis
- PowerBI
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial and investment group
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- 14th cheque