Business Analyst IT at Financial Services – Western Cape Tyger Valley

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a CRM Business Analyst for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.

Purpose of the role:

Candidate will be responsible for the Business Analysis on the CRM platform and client facing portals used by the organisation nationally. This position reports directly in to the Development manager.

Responsibilities:

Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing ( post-development ) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

The candidate will frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format.

Provide testers with UAT test packs

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups where applicable.

Management of development as well as data sourcing function in the team.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry

Business Analyst experience – 2-3 years

Experience in analysing CRM solutions

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Good negotiation ability

Knowledge of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology.

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making.

Additional Technologies: Advantageous

C#

Power BI

Python

JavaScript

SQL

Desired Skills:

CRM

SQL

C#

Business analysis

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial and investment group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

14th cheque

