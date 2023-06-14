Business Intelligence Developer – Johannesburg – up to R900 Per hour at E -merge IT Recruitment

Are you a highly skilled business intelligence developer currently seeking a new position in an advanced technology environment? Are you keen to explore the financial services industry? If so, the opportunity at this investment firm could be for you.

This investment firm prides itself on achieving fantastic returns for their clients. They are currently on the lookout for a savvy business intelligence developer to join their team. You will have the chance to flaunt your skills in a high-tech business intelligence environment, and help the business uncover insights to guide the firm’s decision making.

If you think you have what it takes, and you’re looking for a flexible hybrid working schedule, APPLY NOW!

Skills You Will Need:

SQL (advanced)

Python

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

Power BI

SSAS Cubes

ETL

Cloud experience advantageous (AWS, Azure, or GCP)

Are You Qualified?

Relevant Degree (essential)

4+ years’ experience as a BI Developer

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56704 which is a 6-to-12-month Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R900 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him/her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

power bi

OLAP

SSIS Development

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position