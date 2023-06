CNC PROGRAMMER – EDGECAM – Gauteng Johannesburg

CNC PRGRAMMER on CNC Turning & CNC Milling – EDGECAM experience

East Rand, Gauteng

CNC PROGRAMMER on CNC Turning & Milling

MUST have EDGECAM experience

Programming the CNC Turning & Milling machines

MINIMUM 3-4 Years’ working experience in an Engineering

Industry

Matric or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Edgecam

CNC Turning

Milling

Learn more/Apply for this position