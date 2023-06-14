Data Engineer – Pretoria – up to R850k Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

This well-established South African insurance provider is currently in need of a skilled and passionate data engineer. This organisation prides itself on offering a diverse range of affordable insurance products and services that are innovative, simple, flexible, and accessible.

If selected you will be required to design, implement, and maintain data pipelines for effective data utilization. You will need to create robust batch and streaming data processing capabilities to enhance the data marts and data warehouse.

If you have a passion for what you do, and you fit the skills and experience below, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

SQL

Power BI

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

ETL

RDBMS (SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL)

Automation scripting (Python, PowerShell, or Scriptcase)

Azure (essential)

AWS (advantageous)

Big-Data technologies (MongoDB or similar)

Do You Qualify?

Relevant 3-year qualification (IT, Computer Science, or similar)

5+ years’ experience with data pipeline design and development

Experience with unit and integration testing

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57262 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

