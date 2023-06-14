DBA/QA – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Software Provider in the Automotive industry seeks an ambitious DBA/QA looking to showcase and develop their expertise with an established Software Development business. You will conduct numerous SQL queries, create & update reports using Crystal Reports and Telerik reporting tools while continuously trying to break the system by running Functional Tests, conducting Customer Scenario Testing, Stress Testing module performance and scalability with the ultimate goal being to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole. You will require work experience with MS SQL Server 2012+, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and Visual Basic (VBScript). Any experience in addition with basic C# and Accounting principles will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Conduct abundant SQL queries from some rather significant databases.

Use SQL magic, help users correct their data when they need help. Sometimes they make some big mistakes, and the team will be there to support them no matter the circumstances.

Continually apply a client services view to testing to ensure the application not only works but works intuitively.

Continuously try to break the system by running Functional Tests, conducting Customer Scenario Testing, Stress Testing module performance and scalability with the ultimate goal being to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole for both the team and end users.

You’ll be part of the team that will be making process improvement suggestions.

You’ll be directly involved with industry leading software development.

Help to test, fix and create SQL queries.

Create and update reports using Crystal Reports and Telerik reporting tools.

Explore the latest online reporting tools. Can they eventually replace the existing reporting tools they are using?

Make changes to existing products and creating new products together.

Support the day-to-day functioning and operability of the current platforms.

Deep dive into incidents or bugs of any kind.

Design and implement solutions for client requirements.

Define user test plans and create documentation where required to help future and current team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

MS SQL Server 2012+.

MS SQL & PostgreSQL.

Visual Basic (VBScript).

Advantageous –

Basic C#

Accounting principles knowledge and experience.

