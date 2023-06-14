Desktop Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 14, 2023

We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer I to join our Cape Town based client on a permanent basis. We recognize individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best.

Essential Functions:

  • End user support to 450 users across 3 sites

  • General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure the delivery of services

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

  • Management of stock room

Required Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • A+ N+

Preferred Qualifications:

  • MCSE

  • Hardware Certifications are advantageous.

  • Mobility Support qualification

  • ITIL

  • Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

  • 5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

  • Experience in Network Support

  • Working within a team onsite at the client

  • Remote Support

  • Assist with moving IT equipment

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position