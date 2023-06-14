Desktop Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer I to join our Cape Town based client on a permanent basis. We recognize individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best.

Essential Functions:

End user support to 450 users across 3 sites

General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure the delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Management of stock room

Required Qualifications:

National Senior Certificate

A+ N+

Preferred Qualifications:

MCSE

Hardware Certifications are advantageous.

Mobility Support qualification

ITIL

Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

5-7 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Experience in Network Support

Working within a team onsite at the client

Remote Support

Assist with moving IT equipment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

