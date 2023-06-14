ERP Functional Specialist: Finance – Gauteng Sandown

-
Collaborate with operations teams to receive, investigate and prioritise briefs to be used by IT to design, deliver, amend and support relevant finance applications
-
Use and update business process diagrams to depict relationships and process flows in the Finance ERP process
- Review business processes and make recommendation of how technology may streamline, optimise or make business processes more efficient
- Conduct audits on the functional use of the system within the business
- Identify, prioritise, specify and agree on business functional requirements and expectations
- Conduct impact analyses to identify all affected interfaces by new changes to the system
- Prioritise the development of any important or additional features or changes to the systems
- Monitor processes and ensure delivery of each element to specifications to support business requirements
- Monitor and test the process and system to ensure no unapproved changes are made
- Conduct quality assurance and test work performed on the system
- Document the underlying business architecture; test plans and coordination of testing effort.
- Project manage system changes
- Act as a subject matter expert and troubleshoot the resolution of functional issues, or escalate technical issues to the relevant technical specialist
related to the system
- Provide ERP functional system support to finance end users
- Obtain approval of functional and non-functional requirements obtained from business sponsors to correspond with high-level design.
- Obtain approval and plan and execute changes or configuration requirements, referring any issues to the technical team
- Conduct risk analyses and communicate any potential risks with stakeholders
- Enable the business operations and coach users to understand and use the system optimally to support their business processes
- Manage SLA process, performance and billing with vendors as required
- Collaborate with the Technical team or act as a liaison between the vendor and the business to resolve issues
- Develop and update user support manuals to facilitate optimal use of the system
- Report on project progress
Qualifications:
-
B Degree in Finance
-
ERP System Certification (IFS preferred but others will be considered)
- BI or reporting certification beneficial
- SQL certification beneficial (Oracle preferred but others will be considered)
Experience
- 5 Years’ experience in ERP – Support (IFS ERP beneficial but not required)
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Advanced Excel
- SQL
- IFS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree