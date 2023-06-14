ERP Functional Specialist: Finance

Jun 14, 2023

  • Collaborate with operations teams to receive, investigate and prioritise briefs to be used by IT to design, deliver, amend and support relevant finance applications

  • Use and update business process diagrams to depict relationships and process flows in the Finance ERP process

  • Review business processes and make recommendation of how technology may streamline, optimise or make business processes more efficient
  • Conduct audits on the functional use of the system within the business
  • Identify, prioritise, specify and agree on business functional requirements and expectations
  • Conduct impact analyses to identify all affected interfaces by new changes to the system
  • Prioritise the development of any important or additional features or changes to the systems
  • Monitor processes and ensure delivery of each element to specifications to support business requirements
  • Monitor and test the process and system to ensure no unapproved changes are made
  • Conduct quality assurance and test work performed on the system
  • Document the underlying business architecture; test plans and coordination of testing effort.
  • Project manage system changes
  • Act as a subject matter expert and troubleshoot the resolution of functional issues, or escalate technical issues to the relevant technical specialist
    related to the system
  • Provide ERP functional system support to finance end users
  • Obtain approval of functional and non-functional requirements obtained from business sponsors to correspond with high-level design.
  • Obtain approval and plan and execute changes or configuration requirements, referring any issues to the technical team
  • Conduct risk analyses and communicate any potential risks with stakeholders
  • Enable the business operations and coach users to understand and use the system optimally to support their business processes
  • Manage SLA process, performance and billing with vendors as required
  • Collaborate with the Technical team or act as a liaison between the vendor and the business to resolve issues
  • Develop and update user support manuals to facilitate optimal use of the system
  • Report on project progress

Qualifications:

  • B Degree in Finance

  • ERP System Certification (IFS preferred but others will be considered)

  • BI or reporting certification beneficial
  • SQL certification beneficial (Oracle preferred but others will be considered)

Experience

  • 5 Years’ experience in ERP – Support (IFS ERP beneficial but not required)

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Advanced Excel
  • SQL
  • IFS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position