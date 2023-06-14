Field Technician

Jun 14, 2023

A well established organization based in Durbanville, Cape Town, is looking to employ a Field Technician to join the organization.

Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements:

  • Strong knowledge and skills in repairs, maintenance, and installations of relevant equipment.
  • Capability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues effectively.
  • Efficiently attend to assigned calls within specified timelines.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills to escalate further action calls and provide clear updates to the service controller and Service Manager.
  • Ability to complete job cards accurately and promptly while on-site and hand them over to the service controller.
  • Assistance in delivering and collecting stock from suppliers as required.
  • Willingness to attend HP training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.
  • Regular reporting to the Service Manager regarding completed calls, outstanding issues, and any other relevant information.
  • Must have your own vehicle.

Desired Skills:

  • Afrikaans
  • Communication
  • Delivering Goods
  • English
  • Repairs

