Field Technician

A well established organization based in Durbanville, Cape Town, is looking to employ a Field Technician to join the organization.

Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements:

Strong knowledge and skills in repairs, maintenance, and installations of relevant equipment.

Capability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues effectively.

Efficiently attend to assigned calls within specified timelines.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to escalate further action calls and provide clear updates to the service controller and Service Manager.

Ability to complete job cards accurately and promptly while on-site and hand them over to the service controller.

Assistance in delivering and collecting stock from suppliers as required.

Willingness to attend HP training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.

Regular reporting to the Service Manager regarding completed calls, outstanding issues, and any other relevant information.

Must have your own vehicle.

Desired Skills:

Afrikaans

Communication

Delivering Goods

English

Repairs

