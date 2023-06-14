A well established organization based in Durbanville, Cape Town, is looking to employ a Field Technician to join the organization.
Suitable candidates will need to meet the following requirements:
- Strong knowledge and skills in repairs, maintenance, and installations of relevant equipment.
- Capability to diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues effectively.
- Efficiently attend to assigned calls within specified timelines.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills to escalate further action calls and provide clear updates to the service controller and Service Manager.
- Ability to complete job cards accurately and promptly while on-site and hand them over to the service controller.
- Assistance in delivering and collecting stock from suppliers as required.
- Willingness to attend HP training sessions to enhance technical knowledge and skills.
- Regular reporting to the Service Manager regarding completed calls, outstanding issues, and any other relevant information.
- Must have your own vehicle.
Desired Skills:
- Afrikaans
- Communication
- Delivering Goods
- English
- Repairs