Frogfoot expands senior leadership

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access fibre infrastructure provider, has filled several key senior executive roles that were introduced to reflect the level of maturity of the business and to position it for the next phase of growth.

According to Shane Chorley, CEO of Frogfoot, the new hires formed part of the natural evolution of the business, helping strengthen operations and governance while also affording the company founders the time to focus on identifying and taking advantage of new opportunities in the market. He adds that the roles that were traditionally carried out by the entrepreneurs within the business.

“We have appointed dynamic individuals who bring with them experience from a variety of industry sectors, which we felt would bring a fresh view into the business and help us go beyond ‘the normal’. This executive team will focus on how to make products that are profitable and how to use that profitability to expand fibre rollouts beyond major urban centres and high-income neighbourhoods, into local communities,” says Chorley.

* Chief operations officer – Llewelyn Hofmeyr: Hofmeyr started with Frogfoot in 2017 and has been critical to the growth of the business over the last six years. He has extensive experience in the fibre network build space and now heads up the whole of operations.

* Chief product officer – David Coleman: Coleman will be responsible for monitoring the analytical data across the company’s network, how to make products that are profitable, and how to use that profitability to expand fibre rollouts beyond major urban centres into low-income areas..

* Chief sales officer – Ulrich Sonn: Sonn has nearly two decades of experience in the telecoms industry, specialising in strategic sales management and developing and executing programmes for sustainable revenue growth through innovative solutions.

* Chief financial officer – Javid Sarvan: Sarvan is a qualified chartered accountant and MBA graduate with well over a decades’ involvement in a variety of financial management roles.

* Chief information officer – Deon Thirumalai: with over two decades’ experience in IT Thirumalai prioritises positioning IT as an integral and inseparable component of business, and has led the digital paradigm shift in previous positions.