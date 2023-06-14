Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer-Western Cape -(Hybrid) up to R900K P/A Permanent at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Software Giant that specializes in Integration Platform as a Service Solutions is seeking a hardworking, honest, stable candidate to join their team.

Your duties would include building integration systems between cloud, on-premise and hybrid scale to assist the end-user to cross over from a manual driven environment to a Digitized Platform, if you tick the boxes, APPLY NOW!

You would be required to have the skills & experience below:

3-5 Years experience as an Intermediate C# Full stack Developer

C#

.NET

.NET CORE

RESTful Services

React

SOLID

TDD

Azure

The Reference Number for this position is TV 57258 which is a Permanent (Hybrid) position in Jacksonville (Cape Town) offering a rate between R740k to R900k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tanja at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

